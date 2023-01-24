Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper Sells 1,057 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $46,296.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 228.51% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,362,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 242,710 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 117,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 152.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 112.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

