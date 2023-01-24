Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MAGTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Magnet Forensics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Magnet Forensics from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Magnet Forensics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday.

Magnet Forensics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MAGTF stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. Magnet Forensics has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.

About Magnet Forensics

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

See Also

