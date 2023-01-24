RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.15

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €40.15 ($43.64) and traded as high as €42.11 ($45.77). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €41.67 ($45.29), with a volume of 1,917,700 shares.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.15.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

