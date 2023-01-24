Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

