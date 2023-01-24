Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.98.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
