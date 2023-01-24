Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SALM. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $66.86 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

