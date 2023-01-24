Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Bret Steven Taylor Sells 466 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $72,504.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,333,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE CRM opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 556.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

