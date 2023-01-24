Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €531.00 ($577.17) to €540.00 ($586.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $540.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $329.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.74. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $501.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

