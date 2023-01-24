SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.
