SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 310,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Featured Articles

