Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.45.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $55.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,136. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after buying an additional 1,393,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after buying an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

