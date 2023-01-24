Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

