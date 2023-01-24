Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,083,000 after acquiring an additional 588,429 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after acquiring an additional 126,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

