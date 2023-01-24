Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,724 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in SEA by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after buying an additional 2,903,945 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in SEA by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $214,267,000 after buying an additional 2,272,519 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,168,597 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $211,852,000 after buying an additional 720,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance decreased their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

Shares of SE opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $175.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

