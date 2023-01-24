SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at SeaChange International

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 176,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 259,322 shares of company stock worth $123,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

