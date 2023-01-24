SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Transactions at SeaChange International
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 176,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 259,322 shares of company stock worth $123,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.