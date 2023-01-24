Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.70.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 6.6 %

STX stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $117.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

