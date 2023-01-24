Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
SNFCA opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.67. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 3.43%.
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
