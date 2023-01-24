Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

SNFCA opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.67. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Security National Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Security National Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Security National Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Security National Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Security National Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Further Reading

