Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:ST opened at $46.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

