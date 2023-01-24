ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $525.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $526.77.

NOW stock opened at $442.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.91, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 51.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

