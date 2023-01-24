SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,101 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51,223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 862,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after buying an additional 212,674 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTS. StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CTS stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.91 million during the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.32%. Research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

