SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,818 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 238,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after buying an additional 28,267 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 0.87. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $62.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.