SG Americas Securities LLC Has $557,000 Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kforce by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $78.15. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

