SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,013 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

