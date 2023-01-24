SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at CBIZ
In related news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CBIZ news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $681,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Trading Up 0.5 %
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $363.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
