SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,423 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $391.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.79 million. Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

