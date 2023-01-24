SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,298 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,659,000 after buying an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $56.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Enterprises news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

