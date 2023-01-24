SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 54,282 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,282 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after acquiring an additional 383,804 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of WBS opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

