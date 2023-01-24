SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 962 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

COLB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

