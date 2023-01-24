Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. Shell has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Shell will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Shell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Shell by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Shell by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.