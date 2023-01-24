Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $50.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.08.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $44.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 790.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 352.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.