Short Interest in Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Drops By 6.1%

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Banner Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNNR opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Banner Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNNR. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banner Acquisition by 275.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in Banner Acquisition by 3.9% during the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Banner Acquisition by 68.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 35,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About Banner Acquisition

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

