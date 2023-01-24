Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Drops By 5.9%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 828,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 880,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,313,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $101.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $955.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.92 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.