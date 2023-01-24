Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Drops By 5.9%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 828,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 880,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,313,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $955.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.92 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.
