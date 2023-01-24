Short Interest in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Decreases By 6.2%

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,500 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 434,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 23.6% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 62,590 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 734,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.85. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 81.54%.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.