Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Sientra to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair lowered Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Sientra Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Sientra has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $180.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 381.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 48.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

