SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About SIFCO Industries
