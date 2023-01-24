SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
SIL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
SilverCrest Metals Price Performance
CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70.
Insider Activity
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
