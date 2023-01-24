SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70.

Insider Activity

About SilverCrest Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$206,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,879,480. Also, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 145,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$1,337,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,010,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$9,317,335.83. Insiders have sold 330,200 shares of company stock worth $2,967,363 in the last 90 days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

