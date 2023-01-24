Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

