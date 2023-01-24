SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SiTime were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SiTime by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after acquiring an additional 254,472 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $160,692.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,043,244.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,713.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,428 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $160,692.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,043,244.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,242 shares of company stock worth $2,155,137. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $270.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.89.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

