Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded by Cowen to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SKX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Skechers U.S.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,967 shares of company stock worth $876,358 over the last ninety days. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

