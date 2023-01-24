Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Cowen reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $109.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 310,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

