Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 93 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.79.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.