SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.51

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.51 and traded as high as C$28.52. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$28.48, with a volume of 178,338 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.78.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.51.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.