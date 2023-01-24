Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.28.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $150.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average of $156.82. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $329.49.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

