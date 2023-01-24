Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

SHC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised Sotera Health from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $17.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.66 million. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sotera Health by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

