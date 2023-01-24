Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 1.5 %

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.59. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 32.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,108,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 273,747 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

