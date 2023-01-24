Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

