Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $32.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

