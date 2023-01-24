Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.50

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17.06 ($0.21). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 178,424 shares trading hands.

Sportech Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.50. The stock has a market cap of £17.50 million and a PE ratio of 0.86.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

