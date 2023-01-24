SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 86.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 297,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

