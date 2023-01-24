SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

