Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.3% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.44.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

