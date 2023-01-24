Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.67

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $12.96. Star Group shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 88,577 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Star Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $460.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

Star Group Announces Dividend

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The pipeline company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $296.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.24%.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bandera Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Star Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Star Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Star Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 536,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Star Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

(Get Rating)

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

